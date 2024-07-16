News
Puja Khedkar lodges harassment complaint against Pune collector

Puja Khedkar lodges harassment complaint against Pune collector

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 16, 2024 22:21 IST
Probationary Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Puja Khedkar has lodged a complaint of harassment against Pune district collector Suhas Diwase with Washim police, an official said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar. Photograph: ANI on X

Khedkar is under the scanner for her claims on her disability as well as OBC certificates while clearing the IAS and for her conduct when she was posted in the Pune collector's office.

 

"Women police personnel visited Khedkar at her residence in Washim on Monday when she lodged a complaint of harassment against Pune district collector Suhas Diwase," the official said.

Earlier in the day, Khedkar refused to elaborate on the purpose of the visit by police personnel while speaking to TV news channels.

"I had called female police personnel because I had some work," she had said.

Amid the row, the government on Tuesday put on hold the 'district training program' of Khedkar as she was summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration for 'necessary action'.

