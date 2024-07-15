News
Khedkar was 'fit' when she joined medical college: Director

Khedkar was 'fit' when she joined medical college: Director

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 15, 2024 18:14 IST
Probationary Indian Administrative Service officer Puja Khedkar, who is at the centre of a controversy over alleged misuse of power and privileges, had submitted a fitness certificate while securing admission to a private medical college in 2007, the institute's director said on Monday.

IMAGE: Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar. Photograph: ANI on X

"There was no mention of any disability, whether physical or mental, in the medical fitness certificate submitted by Puja Khedkar when she joined our college in 2007," said Dr Arvind Bhore, director of the Kashibai Navale Medical College in Pune.

"She had submitted certificate showing she is from NT (Nomadic Tribes) category and from the Vanjari community. She had submitted caste certificate and non-creamy layer certificate," Bhore told Marathi TV channel ABP Majha.

 

As per the leaving certificate of her previous college submitted by Puja Khedkar, her date of birth is January 16, 1990, he said.

The 34-year-old IAS officer faces accusations of using fraudulent means to clear her civil services exam, including allegedly misrepresenting herself under the physical disabilities and OBC categories.

An official said all documents presented by her to secure her candidature in the civil services examination and then for selection in the service will be re-examined by a single-member committee constituted by the Centre.

Pune police have issued a show-cause notice to her mother Manorama over the alleged misuse of a licensed gun.

Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar issued a show-cause notice to Manorama Khedkar, who is the sarpanch of Ahmednagar's Bhalgaon village.

Manorama was seen brandishing a pistol at a farmer during a heated dispute over a plot of land in a viral video clip reportedly from 2023 which surfaced recently.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
