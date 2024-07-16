News
Puja Khedkar asked to report to academy, training put on hold

Puja Khedkar asked to report to academy, training put on hold

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 16, 2024 18:44 IST
The government on Tuesday put on hold the district training programme of controversial Indian Administrative Service officer Puja Khedkar, who is under the scanner for allegedly forging disability certificates to clear the Civil Services examination.

IMAGE: IAS trainee Puja Khedkar speaks to the media regarding the police interrogation at her residence, in Washim on July 16, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

She has been asked to report back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration by July 23, a state government official said.

The academy has decided to recall her for further necessary action, the official said.

 

A letter by Additional Chief secretary of Maharashtra, Nitin Gadre said the academy has decided to put Khedkar's district training programme on hold and has immediately recalled her for further necessary action.

'You are hereby relieved from the district training programme of the state government of Maharashtra. You are instructed to join the academy at the earliest but not later than 23rd July 2024 under any circumstance,' the letter said.

Khedkar, 34, came into the limelight after reports about her alleged demands for a separate office and official car and the unauthorised use of a beacon in her private car emerged.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
