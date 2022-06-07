News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Prophet remark: Maha police summon Nupur Sharma on June 22

Prophet remark: Maha police summon Nupur Sharma on June 22

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 07, 2022 15:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Police on Tuesday asked suspended Bharatiya Janata Party functionary Nupur Sharma to appear before them on June 22 to record her statement in connection with her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, an official said.

An FIR had been registered against Sharma by the Mumbra police in Thane district of Maharashtra following her remarks, he said.

Accordingly, Sharma has been summoned by the Mumbra police to record her statement before the investigating officer on June 22, the official said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
LSE grad Nupur Sharma was always Hindutva firebrand
LSE grad Nupur Sharma was always Hindutva firebrand
FIR over threats to Nupur Sharma for prophet remarks
FIR over threats to Nupur Sharma for prophet remarks
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, axes Naveen Jindal
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma, axes Naveen Jindal
I-T portal hit by new glitch; Infy told to fix issue
I-T portal hit by new glitch; Infy told to fix issue
Hijab row resurfaces in K'taka college, 23 suspended
Hijab row resurfaces in K'taka college, 23 suspended
HDFC Bank hikes lending rates; 2nd hike in two months
HDFC Bank hikes lending rates; 2nd hike in two months
Key lessons for investors from stock mkt's bear phase
Key lessons for investors from stock mkt's bear phase
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Tolerance for all: UN on BJP leaders' Prophet remarks

Tolerance for all: UN on BJP leaders' Prophet remarks

Delhi police provides security cover for Nupur Sharma

Delhi police provides security cover for Nupur Sharma

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances