News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Tolerance for all: UN on suspended BJP leaders' Prophet remarks

Tolerance for all: UN on suspended BJP leaders' Prophet remarks

By Yoshita Singh
June 07, 2022 11:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid sharp reaction from several Muslim nations over remarks by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders against Prophet Mohammed, a spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that "we strongly encourage respect and tolerance for all religions."

The spokesperson was responding to a question by a Pakistani journalist on the condemnation by several Muslim nations over remarks by BJP's former national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal against the Prophet and the Secretary General's response to it.

"I've seen stories. I haven't seen the remarks themselves, but I mean, regardless, I can tell you that we strongly encourage respect and tolerance for all religions," Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said on Monday at the daily press briefing.

 

The BJP on Sunday suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal as the row over their remarks against the Prophet escalated with protests from many Muslim countries.

Amid demonstrations by Muslim groups and the sharp reaction from countries like Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, the BJP had issued a statement asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces insults of any religious personality.

Seeking to defuse a diplomatic row, spokespersons of the Indian Embassy in Qatar and Kuwait said on Sunday that the Ambassadors have "conveyed that the tweets do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the Government of India. These are the views of fringe elements."

Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Jordan, Bahrain and Afghanistan and the Maldives on Monday joined several Muslim nations to condemn the controversial remarks of BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammed, stressing the importance of respecting all religious beliefs.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Yoshita Singh
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Why are Muslim countries silent on China?'
'Why are Muslim countries silent on China?'
'Unwarranted, narrow-minded': India slams OIC
'Unwarranted, narrow-minded': India slams OIC
India Is Paying The Price For Politics Of Hate
India Is Paying The Price For Politics Of Hate
PHOTOS: France held by Croatia; Denmark edge Austria
PHOTOS: France held by Croatia; Denmark edge Austria
3 IEDs in tiffin box on drone found near Pak border
3 IEDs in tiffin box on drone found near Pak border
Why Nushrratt Didn't Sleep For Two Days
Why Nushrratt Didn't Sleep For Two Days
6 IT Jobs For A BRIGHT FUTURE
6 IT Jobs For A BRIGHT FUTURE
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

LSE grad Nupur Sharma was always Hindutva firebrand

LSE grad Nupur Sharma was always Hindutva firebrand

Qatar told of India's stance on Prophet remarks: MEA

Qatar told of India's stance on Prophet remarks: MEA

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances