Six Detained After Pro-Pakistan Slogans Raised In Bareilly

Six individuals have been detained in Bareilly after allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans in a busy market, sparking panic and prompting a police investigation into the incident.

Key Points Six people have been detained in Bareilly for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans in a market.

An FIR has been lodged against over 48 people in connection with the incident.

The main accused is allegedly associated with Maulana Tauqeer Raza's Ittehad-e-Millat Council.

Police are using CCTV footage to identify additional suspects involved in the slogan shouting.

The incident caused panic among shopkeepers, leading to partial shutdowns in the market area.

Six people have been detained here after overnight raids for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans in a busy market here that prompted shopkeepers to partially down shutters and triggered panic in the area, officials said on Monday.

Police Investigation and Accusations

An FIR has been lodged against over four dozen people in connection with the incident that took place on Sunday and the main accused is Kashif, son of former corporator Tahseen, who is allegedly associated with Maulana Tauqeer Raza's Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC).

Raza has been lodged in jail since September 27 last year, a day after violent clashes erupted in Bareilly on September 26 following controversy over an "I Love Mohammad" poster.

Evidence and Identification

Police said Sunday's incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and around 14 accused have been identified so far.

Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against two named accused and several unidentified persons under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Arrests and Raids

Cantonment police station inspector Sanjay Dheer said six accused, including two minors, have been detained following overnight raids at multiple locations.

Police said that after registering the FIR, a raid was conducted at Kasif's residence, but he was found absconding.

Complaint Details

According to a complaint filed by a local resident, Vikas, he was standing near a computer shop around 12:20 pm on Sunday when a group of youths on motorcycles, carrying cricket bats, passed through the lane raising slogans.

When he objected, they allegedly abused him, assaulted him and issued death threats, police said.

Increased Security

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Pareek said police have been put on alert in the Cantonment area.