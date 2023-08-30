News
Rediff.com  » News » Privileges panel decides to revoke Adhir's suspension from LS

Privileges panel decides to revoke Adhir's suspension from LS

Source: PTI
August 30, 2023 14:19 IST
The privileges committee of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution to revoke the suspension of Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the lower house.

IMAGE: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The resolution was adopted after Chowdhury appeared before the committee and expressed regret over certain remarks made by him in the house which had led to his suspension from the Lok Sabha on the last day of the monsoon session of Parliament on August 11.

Chowdhury is learnt to have told the committee, chaired by BJP member Sunil Kumar Singh, that it was never his intention to hurt anybody's feelings and expressed regret for certain remarks made by him.

"The committee has adopted a resolution to revoke the suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from the Lok Sabha. The resolution will be sent to the speaker as soon as possible," a committee member said.

Chowdhury was named by Speaker Om Birla for "unruly conduct" on August 11, the last day of the monsoon session and was suspended from the membership of Lok Sabha pending a report from the privileges committee.

At the meeting of the committee on August 18, several members were of the view that Chowdhury has been punished for his conduct by Lok Sabha and there was no further need to examine his behaviour by a parliamentary panel.

However, as a process of natural justice, the committee had asked Chowdhury to appear before it on Wednesday. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
