Rediff.com  » News » Was there a phone call from Kolkata? PM's swipe at Adhir

Was there a phone call from Kolkata? PM's swipe at Adhir

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 10, 2023 18:40 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a swipe at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and wondered whether he was sidelined in the debate on the no-confidence motion due to a phone call from Kolkata.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to Opposition's no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha on Thursday. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Responding to the debate on no-confidence motion, Modi said the previous motions in 1999, 2003 and 2018 were led by the then opposition leaders -- Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge respectively.

 

"But, what happened this time? Adhirbabu did not get that opportunity. He was fielded as a speaker only after (Home Minister) Amit Shah made a case for him," the prime minister said.

"I don't know what your compulsion is? Why was Adhirbabu sidelined? Was it because of a phone call from Kolkata," Modi said in an apparent reference to

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, a known detractor of Chowdhury.

Modi recalled that Chowdhury was temporarily removed as the leader on the pretext of elections in West Bengal.

The debate on the no-confidence motion was initiated by Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi.

On Wednesday, Shah had taken a dig at Chowdhury and offered time from the BJP's quota for him to speak.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
