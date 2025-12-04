Pride And Honour For J&K As Agniveers Join Army

IMAGE: 711 Agniveers from Jammu and Kashmir at the parade ground, here and below. Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

On Thursday, December 4, 2025, a fresh batch of 711 Agniveers from Jammu and Kashmir was formally inducted into the Indian Army at the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Regimental Centre in Srinagar.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inspected the ceremonial parade, saluted the new recruits, and presented awards to outstanding performers of the batch.

The chief minister praised the dedication and discipline of the young soldiers who have completed their rigorous training under the Agniveer scheme.

The occasion was marked with emotional scenes as parents and relatives hugged and kissed the young soldiers, expressing pride and joy as they embarked on their journey of serving the nation.

This was the sixth batch of Agniveers to be trained at the JAKLI Regimental Centre, reflecting the growing participation of youth from Jammu and Kashmir in the Indian Army.

IMAGE: Parents and relatives hug and kiss the young soldiers, here and below.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah inspects the Passing Out Parade.

IMAGE: Omar Abdullah presents awards to outstanding performers of the batch.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff