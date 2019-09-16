News
Rediff.com  » News » Prez's flight delayed as AI plane suffers snag

Prez's flight delayed as AI plane suffers snag

September 16, 2019 14:54 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind's flight was delayed at Zurich on Sunday after the Air India Boeing plane suffered a technical snag, which was rectified later, according to a source.

The Boeing 747 aircraft was scheduled to fly the President from Zurich to Slovenia.

 

Soon after the technical snag was detected, Air India kept a Boeing 777 plane on standby at London to fly to Zurich for Kovind, the source said.

However, the glitch was set right at Zurich by Air India engineers and Kovind took off for Slovenia, the source added.

Kovind is on a tour to Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia that started on September 9.

Air India planes are used for ferrying VVIPs, including the President and the Prime Minister.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
