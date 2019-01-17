PHOTOS: Prez performs Ganga pujan at Kumbh mela

Last updated on: January 17, 2019 16:46 IST

President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Thursday visited Prayagraj and performed 'Ganga pujan' in the Sangam area during the ongoing Kumbh Mela.

The president and first lady Savita Kovind reached the Bamrauli airport on a special plane of the Indian Air Force around 9:30 am. They were welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and several cabinet ministers.

President Kovind and his wife participated in 'Ganga pujan' in the Sangam area along with the governor, chief minister, his deputy Keshva Prasad Maurya and health minister Sidharth Nath Singh among others.

The president was at the Sangam area for about half-an-hour. Sangam refers to the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Later, the president met some prominent Sadhus and returned to Delhi by the special IAF plane. Kovind along with his family members came here last year too during the 'Magh Mela'.

Photograph: PTI Photo