How A Pregnant Woman Was Murdered In Saharanpur

In a shocking incident in Saharanpur, a pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by her brother-in-law, leading to accusations of a family conspiracy and raising concerns about domestic violence.

Key Points A five-month pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by her brother-in-law in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The accused allegedly used a spade to commit the murder, attacking the woman in the head, stomach, and chest.

The family of the victim alleges that the murder was part of a larger conspiracy involving all of the in-laws.

Police have arrested the husband and the accused brother-in-law and are conducting further investigations into the case.

Preliminary investigations suggest the accused was upset over his brother's inter-community marriage.

A five-month pregnant woman was allegedly hacked to death with a spade by her intoxicated brother-in-law here, with her family claiming that all the in-laws are involved in the murder conspiracy, police said on Monday.

According to police, the accused allegedly stood near the body with the blood-stained weapon for nearly an hour and threatened to attack anyone who tried to enter the room, before he was overpowered.

The husband and the accused brother-in law have been taken into custody and further investigation is underway, they added.

Details of the Heinous Crime

According to an official, the incident took place on Sunday night in Nanouta area when the accused Aamir, allegedly attacked his sister-in-law Sana (24) following an argument, while under the influence of alcohol.

Circle Officer Ashok Sisodia said the accused repeatedly struck the woman on the head, stomach and chest with a spade, leading to her death on the spot.

"After the murder, the accused remained standing near the body with the blood-stained spade for nearly an hour and threatened people who gathered there," Sisodia said.

"He was also holding the pipe of a cooking gas cylinder in one hand and threatening to set the house on fire," he added.

Accused Arrested After Threatening Locals

Police said locals who reached the spot after hearing screams were unable to enter the room due to the accused's threats.

The official said the accused was later overpowered and arrested with the help of a local resident identified as Nisar Khan.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem, while a forensic team collected blood samples, the murder weapon and other evidence from the scene, officials said.

Possible Motives and Family Allegations

According to preliminary investigation, Aamir was upset over his brother Salman's inter-community marriage, police sources said.

However, the woman's family has alleged that the murder is part of a conspiracy involving all the in-laws.

Sisodia said the victim's father, Asif, accused the entire husband's family of planning the murder.

"He alleged that Aamir was used as medium to execute a pre-planned conspiracy to kill Sana," he said.

According to the complaint, Sana's mother-in-law and sister-in-law had allegedly left the house before the incident as part of the plan, while her husband Salman went to the police station and reported the murder allegedly committed by his brother.