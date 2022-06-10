News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Celebrating Ganga Dussehra

Celebrating Ganga Dussehra

By Rediff News Bureau
June 10, 2022 12:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Devotees gathered in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna, Moradabad, Haridwar, Agra and Kolkata on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, June 9, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of devotees celebrating Ganga Dussehra.

IMAGE: Ganga aarti at the Dasaswamedh Ghat in Varanasi.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees perform the Ganga aarti at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in Prayagraj.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees take a dip in the Ganga in Prayagraj.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees gather to bathe in the Ganga in Patna.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees bathe in the Ganga in Moradabad.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees gather at the Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Devotees carry the Dev Doli, a palanquin of Goddess Raj Rajeshwari from Tehri Garwal, for ritual immersion in the Ganga at the Har Ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami floats a diya in the Ganga in Haridwar.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: A family get their child's head shaved at the Dussehra Ghat, behind the Taj Mahal, in Agra.
Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A devotee offers prayers on the occasion in Kolkata.
Photograph: ANI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
The Unstoppable Devotees Of Kedarnath
The Unstoppable Devotees Of Kedarnath
A Kashmiri Pandit Havan In Srinagar
A Kashmiri Pandit Havan In Srinagar
The way Shiva and Parvati wed
The way Shiva and Parvati wed
Norway Chess: Anand loses; Carlsen surges ahead
Norway Chess: Anand loses; Carlsen surges ahead
Is That A Flying Protestor?
Is That A Flying Protestor?
Fitch revises India rating outlook to 'stable'
Fitch revises India rating outlook to 'stable'
RS polls: BJP needs miracle, Cong numbers in Rajasthan
RS polls: BJP needs miracle, Cong numbers in Rajasthan
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Pandits Celebrate Kheer Bhawani Mela

Pandits Celebrate Kheer Bhawani Mela

A temple on the Yamuna

A temple on the Yamuna

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances