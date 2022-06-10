Devotees gathered in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna, Moradabad, Haridwar, Agra and Kolkata on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, June 9, 2022.

Please click on the images for glimpses of devotees celebrating Ganga Dussehra.

IMAGE: Ganga aarti at the Dasaswamedh Ghat in Varanasi.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees perform the Ganga aarti at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in Prayagraj.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees take a dip in the Ganga in Prayagraj.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees gather to bathe in the Ganga in Patna.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees bathe in the Ganga in Moradabad.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees gather at the Har Ki Pauri ghat in Haridwar.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Devotees carry the Dev Doli, a palanquin of Goddess Raj Rajeshwari from Tehri Garwal, for ritual immersion in the Ganga at the Har Ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami floats a diya in the Ganga in Haridwar.

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A family get their child's head shaved at the Dussehra Ghat, behind the Taj Mahal, in Agra.

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A devotee offers prayers on the occasion in Kolkata.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com