Kashmiri Pandits performed a havan (special prayers) at the Zestha Devi temple on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Friday, May 20, 2022.

The havan was performed for the first time in two years; there were no celebrations at the temple in 2020 and 2012 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Please click on Umar Ganie's photographs for glimpses of the havan at the Zestha Devi temple.