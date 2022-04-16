Prashant Kishore attends Cong meet amid buzz over his joining

Top Congress leaders on Saturday met at the residence of party president Sonia Gandhi and are learnt to be discussing the current political situation.

Sources said the Congress leaders are also discussing the party's strategy for upcoming assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh and holding the party's 'Chintan Shivir' in Rajasthan.

The brainstorming session is to be held later this month to work out the Congress' strategy to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and suggest changes in the party.

Those attending the meeting include former party chief Rahul Gandhi, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, K C Venugopal, Ambika Soni, Ajay Maken and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Sources said poll strategist Prashant Kishore is also attending the meeting at Sonia Gandhi's residence.