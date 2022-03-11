News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Saheb's clever attempt...": Prashant Kishor on PM's ' 2024' remark

Saheb's clever attempt...": Prashant Kishor on PM's ' 2024' remark

March 11, 2022 11:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his '2022 has decided the results of 2024' remark after the Bharatiya Janata Party won four state assembly polls.

Kishor said today that the "battle for India will be fought and decided in 2024", not in state elections.

"Battle for India will be fought and decided in 2024 and not in any state elections. Saheb knows this! Hence this clever attempt to create frenzy around state results to establish a decisive psychological advantage over opposition. Don't fall or be part of this false narrative," Prashant Kishor tweeted this morning.

 

Modi on Thursday said the state election results "give a glimpse" of the outcome of the general elections of 2024.

"Many people had said that the fate of the 2019 general election was decided when the 2017 UP election result was declared," Modi said, addressing BJP workers at a victory gathering at the party headquarters in Delhi.

"All I can say is that the same thought applies now too... the 2024 general election result can be glimpsed in the result of the 2022 UP election," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
AGENCIES
 
Print this article
Will Modi breach Rajiv Gandhi's 404?
Will Modi breach Rajiv Gandhi's 404?
'Average Muslim in UP can't run away'
'Average Muslim in UP can't run away'
'Akhilesh became a Twitter politician, busy tweeting'
'Akhilesh became a Twitter politician, busy tweeting'
At 42k, Covid cases in India at 0.1 pc of infections
At 42k, Covid cases in India at 0.1 pc of infections
For India's Sake, Gandhis Must GO!
For India's Sake, Gandhis Must GO!
Team India Preps For Pink Ball Test
Team India Preps For Pink Ball Test
BSP wins just 1 seat despite Mayawati's pre-poll claim
BSP wins just 1 seat despite Mayawati's pre-poll claim
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Three Takeaways From BJP's Victory

Three Takeaways From BJP's Victory

BATTLE FOR 5 STATES: Final results

BATTLE FOR 5 STATES: Final results

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances