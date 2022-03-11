Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his '2022 has decided the results of 2024' remark after the Bharatiya Janata Party won four state assembly polls.

Kishor said today that the "battle for India will be fought and decided in 2024", not in state elections.

"Battle for India will be fought and decided in 2024 and not in any state elections. Saheb knows this! Hence this clever attempt to create frenzy around state results to establish a decisive psychological advantage over opposition. Don't fall or be part of this false narrative," Prashant Kishor tweeted this morning.

Modi on Thursday said the state election results "give a glimpse" of the outcome of the general elections of 2024.

"Many people had said that the fate of the 2019 general election was decided when the 2017 UP election result was declared," Modi said, addressing BJP workers at a victory gathering at the party headquarters in Delhi.

"All I can say is that the same thought applies now too... the 2024 general election result can be glimpsed in the result of the 2022 UP election," he said.