Prashant Kishor rejects offer to join Congress

Prashant Kishor rejects offer to join Congress

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 26, 2022 16:16 IST
Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has declined an offer to join the Congress.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had invited poll strategist Prashant Kishor to join the party and be a part of its 'Empowered Action Group-2024' to evolve a strategy for the general elections but he has declined the offer, the party said.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Tuesday that the party appreciates his efforts and suggestions.

Kishor was keen to join the Congress and had desired to do so without any expectations. He had also made a presentation to the party on which its top leaders deliberated upon during the last week.

 

"Following a presentation and discussions with Prashant Kishor, the Congress president constituted the Empowered Action Group-2024 and invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts and suggestions given to the party," Surjewala said on Twitter.

The poll strategist tweeted to say, "I've declined Congress leaderships offer to join the party and take responsibility for elections at EAG. In my humble opinion, more than my joining, Congress needs leadership and collective will to fix some of the deep rooted structural problems through transformational reforms."

Sources said the reason for his not joining the Congress was the pact signed by his company I-PAC with Telangana Rashtra Samithi for the Telangana assembly elections and that was viewed by the Congress leadership as conflict of interest.

Kishor has been engaged by Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress in West Bengal as well as Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United in Bihar for election management.

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
