Pran Pratishtha 2.0: Raja Ram consecrated at Ayodhya temple

Pran Pratishtha 2.0: Raja Ram consecrated at Ayodhya temple

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 05, 2025 12:40 IST

The consecration of 'Raja Ram' -- Lord Rama in his king form -- took place on the first floor of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Thursday, coinciding with the occasion of Ganga Dussehra.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: @ShriRamTeerth/X

This is the second consecration ceremony at the temple. The first consecration ceremony was that of the Ram Lalla idol at the temple complex on January 22, 2024 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to PTI, Mahant Raghuvar Sharan, the chief priest of Rasik Niwas Temple in Ayodhya, said, "This year, Ganga Dussehra is not only be sacred but also historic, as after a long struggle of 500 years, Lord Ram, known as 'Raja Ram', was ceremonially installed on the first floor of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The occasion witnessed a unique blend of enthusiasm, devotion, and spirituality in Ayodhya."

 

The consecration ceremony held between 11.25 am and 11.40 am, Ram Temple trustee Anil Mishra.

According to Hindu scriptures, Ganga Dussehra marks the day the holy river Ganga descended to Earth from Lord Shiva's locks, moved by King Bhagirath's penance. The day is considered highly auspicious and symbolises virtue, penance, and the collective well-being of humanity.

Ayodhya-based astrologer Pandit Kalki Ram said any auspicious deed performed on Ganga Dussehra yields manifold results.

"Perhaps this is why the Ram Temple Trust chose this day for the consecration of Rajarama," he said.

In addition to the main Ram Darbar, the consecration of eight other temples within the Ram Temple complex also took place on Thursday.

Trustee Anil Mishra said the ceremonies were conducted with full religious rituals and Vedic chants, and learned Brahmins from across the country participated in the event.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took to social media to announce the consecration ceremony.

"Today, in the holy birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, Ayodhya Dham, we are getting the great fortune of becoming a witness to the program organised for the Pran-Pratishtha of the holy idols of gods in the eight temples including Shri Ram Darbar on the first floor of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple," he posted on X in Hindi.

"This auspicious occasion is a new expression of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'. Victory to Siyavar Shri Ramachandra!" he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
