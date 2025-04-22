Pix: Ayodhya Ram temple gets 2 more holy 'kalash'

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
April 22, 2025 12:44 IST

After the Kalash Puja ceremony to install the sacred pot atop the main shikhara of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya on April 14, two other temples in the complex – Shiva temple and Surya Bhagwan temple – also had the sacred urns installed atop them on Monday, April 21, 2025.

The completion of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is progressing rapidly, with the temple's peak already complete and flag poles installed.

According to Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra, all seven mandaps are expected to be completed by the end of April.

The Ram Darbar idols are expected to arrive in May. The construction work is advancing at a fast pace, with all the idols having arrived at the site, he said.

Urns have been installed on the Shiva temple, being built on the northeastern corner, and the Surya Bhagwan temple, on the southwestern corner.

All seven mandaps are expected to be completed within the next 10 days of April. The temple's peak is complete, and the sacred urn has been installed. Flag poles have also arrived, been worshipped, and are ready to be installed on the peak, Rai said.

The construction of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple is targeted for completion by October 2025.

IMAGE: 'Kalash' being installed on the Sun temple situated in the south-west corner of the boundary wall of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Ayodhya, April 21, 2025, here and below. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff

