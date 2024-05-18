News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Many people involved': Deve Gowda on Prajwal Revanna case

'Many people involved': Deve Gowda on Prajwal Revanna case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 18, 2024 16:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Breaking his silence over the sexual abuse charges levelled against Janata Dal-Secular MP Prajwal Revanna, party Supremo H D Deve Gowda on Saturday said he has no objection to the action taken against his grandson if he is found guilty.

IMAGE: JD-S Supremo H D Deve Gowda. Photograph: @H_D_Devegowda/X

He also said the cases against his son and JD-S MLA H D Revanna, who is facing charges of sexual harassment and kidnap of a woman, were "created", but refrained from commenting further, as the matter was subjudice.

Addressing reporters, Gowda, who turned 92 on Saturday, said, "... I don't want to comment on things that are going on in the court regarding Revanna. Prajwal Revanna has gone abroad, regarding that Kumaraswamy (Gowda's other son and state JD-S chief) has on behalf of our family said it is the duty of the government to take action in accordance with the law of the land."

"There are several people connected to this (sexual abuse cases), I don't want to take anyone's names. Kumaraswamy has said that those who are involved in this matter, action should be taken against all of them, and the affected women should get justice and compensation."

"There is no objection from us for taking action against Prajwal. But people have come to know (facts) about the allegations made against Revanna, how the case has been created. In one case he has got the bail, in another case there is judgment day-after-tomorrow... I don't want to comment on it," he added, concurring with Kumaraswamy's statement that if found guilty no one should be spared.

 

Gowda had recently announced his decision not to celebrate his birthday and had requested his well wishers and party workers to wish him from wherever they are.

Prajwal (33) is facing charges of multiple instances of sexually abusing women. The scandal has raised a political storm with the ruling Congress and BJP-JDS engaged in a slugfest.

He reportedly left for Germany on April 27 and is still at large. An Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against him, in an effort to bring him back.

He was BJP-JDS alliance's joint candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha segment, which went to polls on April 26.

Asked whether there was a conspiracy to defame and scuttle his family politically, Gowda said, "It is true... over all what all has happened, several people are involved, I won't take names. Kumaraswamy will say on what action to be taken."

Responding to a query on BJP leader and advocate G Devaraje Gowda's allegations that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar is behind the circulation of pen drive containing explicit videos involving Prajwal Revanna, Gowda said Kumaraswamy will respond to all of this.

"We have seen in the media as to what Devaraje Gowda has said. Kumaraswamy has been reacting to all this actively as the party's state President, he will speak, I won't at this point. I had campaigned for Lok Sabha polls, on June 4 after Lok Sabha polls results are announced, I will meet you (media)," he added.

Gowda also requested media persons camping near his house to leave. "I also appeal to your owners."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SIT won't go abroad to bring Prajwal back: K'taka HM
SIT won't go abroad to bring Prajwal back: K'taka HM
25k pen drives with sex abuse footage distributed: HDK
25k pen drives with sex abuse footage distributed: HDK
Prajwal Revanna speaks for 1st time over sex videos
Prajwal Revanna speaks for 1st time over sex videos
'Maybe for last time': Kohli drops major hint on Dhoni
'Maybe for last time': Kohli drops major hint on Dhoni
Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar held in Maliwal assault case
Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar held in Maliwal assault case
Can BJP breach Gandhi's Raebareli bastion?
Can BJP breach Gandhi's Raebareli bastion?
Maliwal facing arrest, blackmailed by BJP: AAP
Maliwal facing arrest, blackmailed by BJP: AAP
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'Prajwal Revanna is completely trapped'

'Prajwal Revanna is completely trapped'

2 held over circulation of videos involving Prajwal

2 held over circulation of videos involving Prajwal

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances