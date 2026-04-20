Why Pradhan Accuses Banerjee Of 'Appeasement' Politics

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has strongly criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging a decline in governance and rise in corruption under the TMC's leadership.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Dharmendra Pradhan accuses Mamata Banerjee's government of corruption and appeasement politics in West Bengal.

Pradhan claims law and order has collapsed in West Bengal under TMC rule, hindering development.

The Union minister alleges farmers are not receiving fair prices and women feel unsafe in West Bengal.

Pradhan asserts public anger will lead to a BJP victory in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, alleging that the state has descended into "chaos, appeasement and corruption" under the TMC's rule.

Pradhan's Allegations Against West Bengal Government

In a post on X, Pradhan said the situation in West Bengal has deteriorated to the extent that the Trinamool Congress's (TMC) "Maa, Mati, Manush" has been reduced to a mere slogan, while public trust in governance has eroded.

"A state once known for its progressive thinking, cultural richness, and strong social fabric is now witnessing deep-rooted distrust and instability in its governance," he said.

He alleged that law and order has collapsed in the state and that corruption and the "syndicate raj" have weakened administrative structures, hindering development.

"Under TMC's rule, the collapse of law and order has become a harsh reality. Corruption and the so-called 'syndicate raj' have hollowed out the very foundations of governance. Politics of appeasement has disrupted social balance and obstructed every possible path of development," Pradhan said.

Farmers, Youth, and Women's Safety Concerns

The Union minister further claimed that farmers in the state are not receiving fair prices, youngsters are grappling with unemployment and migration, and women feel unsafe due to rising crime.

"The condition of farmers has steadily worsened -- they have received neither fair prices for their hard work nor a sense of security. The youth continue to struggle with unemployment and lack of opportunities, leading to increasing migration and frustration. Women, too, feel distressed amid rising crime and an atmosphere of insecurity," he said.

BJP's Prospects in West Bengal

Pradhan asserted that growing public anger against the ruling dispensation in West Bengal would translate into a decisive mandate against the TMC in the upcoming state Assembly polls, with people placing their trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Because of this eroding trust, public anger has now taken a clear direction. The people of Bengal are set to end the fear of the TMC government on May 4 and deliver a decisive mandate for their future, placing their trust in the BJP," he added.

Accusations of Favouring Infiltrators

In another post on X, Pradhan alleged that the TMC government in West Bengal is attempting to snatch people's rights by favouring infiltrators, something that the entire state is opposing.

"Currently, in Bengal, there are no jobs due to the corruption-ridden government, women's safety is in dire straits, and farmers are facing numerous hardships. Mamata Banerjee's government is attempting to strip away people's rights by favouring infiltrators, something that the entire West Bengal is opposing. The people of Bengal will respond to this injustice through their votes," he said.

These allegations come ahead of crucial state assembly elections in West Bengal. Political tensions between the BJP and TMC have been escalating, with both parties vying for dominance. The accusations of corruption and misgovernance could significantly influence voter sentiment.