Rajnath Singh Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Misrule and Appeasement in Bengal

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh sharply criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of appeasement politics, fostering corruption, and prioritising vote banks over the state's progress during an election rally.

Photograph: @AITCofficial/X

Key Points Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accuses Mamata Banerjee of 'appeasement politics' and prioritising vote banks over national security by allegedly encouraging illegal immigration in West Bengal.

Singh criticises the TMC government for dividing society along caste and religious lines, advocating for politics based on justice, humanity, and equality.

Singh alleges the TMC government has fostered 'total misrule and corruption', pushing West Bengal backward compared to other Indian states.

Singh promises to develop Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's ancestral home into a world-class tourist destination under a BJP government, honouring the legacy of 'Vande Mataram'.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the ruling Trinamool Congress, accusing them of pursuing "politics of appeasement", encouraging infiltration for vote-bank reasons and reducing Bengal to a state of "misrule and corruption".

Addressing an election rally in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district, Singh also sought to strike an emotional chord with Bengali voters by invoking the legacy of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, promising that a BJP government in the state would turn the noted litterateur's ancestral house into a world-class tourist destination.

The senior BJP leader alleged that the TMC government had divided society on the basis of caste, religion and sect, and said politics should instead be based on "justice, humanity and equality".

"Mamata ji, I want to give you a suggestion. Do politics, but not the politics of appeasement. Politics should be of satisfaction, not appeasement," he said at the Barrackpore rally.

"You have divided society on the basis of caste, religion and sect. Politics should not be done on the basis of caste or religion. Politics should be based on justice and humanity, on justice and equality," the senior BJP leader said.

Accusations of Encouraging Illegal Immigration

Stepping up the BJP's attack over the issue of illegal immigration, Singh claimed Banerjee was unwilling to stop infiltration because she viewed infiltrators as a political constituency.

"As far as infiltrators are concerned, I can say with confidence that Mamata ji does not want to stop them because she sees them as her vote bank," he said.

The Defence minister said that during his tenure as Union Home minister, the Centre had sought land from the state government for border fencing by the BSF, but the request had not been acted upon.

"When I was Home minister, we had asked for land so that fencing could be done by the BSF on the border. But the land was not given. Only now has some land perhaps been given," he said.

Allegations of Misrule and Corruption

In one of his sharpest attacks on the ruling party, Singh said if anyone asked him what TMC stood for, he would say it meant "Total Misrule and Corruption".

"Loot and murder are taking place continuously in West Bengal. Mamata ji, where do you want to take this state? Compared with other states of India, you have pushed Bengal backward," he said.

Referring to the gherao of judicial officers in Malda and the subsequent observations of courts, Singh claimed even judicial officers had not been spared under the TMC regime.

"Even judicial magistrates were held hostage here. You will not find such a government anywhere in the history of India or the world. The Supreme Court itself said that this was a planned and deliberate action," he said.

Singh also revived the controversy over the alleged breach of protocol during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the state last month, claiming that the ruling party's mindset "insults tribals while glorifying infiltrators".

"Even the President of India, the highest constitutional authority, was not spared. She was not treated with the dignity she deserved. A TMC minister had once made an extremely derogatory and shameful remark about the President. I cannot even repeat those words," he said.

The BJP leader also took aim at Banerjee over her defeat in the Nandigram assembly seat in the 2021 polls, saying it had been a warning from the people of the state.

"In the last election, Mamata ji lost from her own (Nandigram) seat. The people of Bengal had given her a warning. Last time you lost your own seat. This time, TMC is going to be wiped out from all of Bengal," he said.

Contrasting the Centre's vision for Bengal with what he described as the TMC government's failures, Singh said the Narendra Modi government wanted to bring industries, jobs and investment to the state.

"We want to bring industry to Bengal, increase people's incomes and bring more investment. Not only should people from Bengal invest here, not only should people from India invest here, but people from all over the world should come and invest in West Bengal, so that our youth can get employment opportunities," he said.

Appeal to Bengali Pride and Cultural Nationalism

Singh sought to combine the BJP's political pitch with an appeal to Bengali pride and cultural nationalism.

He said a BJP government in Bengal would develop the ancestral house of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay into a world-class tourist destination, asserting that the author of 'Vande Mataram' deserved global recognition.

"The house of Bankim Babu will be developed as a tourist spot by a BJP government. People will not only come from every corner of India to see it, but people from all over the world will visit Bankim Babu's house once it becomes a tourist destination," he said.

Invoking Chattopadhyay's legacy, Singh said the iconic song 'Vande Mataram' had united Indians cutting across regions and inspired generations of freedom fighters during the independence movement.

"Bankim Babu did not just light a lamp, he lit the torch of revolution across the whole of India. Vande Mataram gave people the energy to struggle and the passion to fight against British injustice," Singh said.

The Defence Minister alleged that successive Left Front and TMC governments had neglected Chattopadhyay's legacy and failed to accord due respect to 'Vande Mataram'.

He further alleged that so-called secular forces had "distorted" the patriotic song by allowing only parts of it to be sung.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government was the first to give Bankim Babu's legacy and Vande Mataram the respect they deserve," he said.

Singh also highlighted the BJP's decision to field Sumitra Chatterjee, a descendant of Chattopadhyay who recently joined the party, from the Naihati assembly constituency.

Seeking to woo state government employees, Singh said a BJP government in Bengal would implement the Seventh Pay Commission.

He later took out a roadshow in support of the candidates.