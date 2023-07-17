News
Yamuna water level rising but...: Delhi minister

Yamuna water level rising but...: Delhi minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: July 17, 2023 14:31 IST
Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi on Monday urged people to stay in relief camps as the Yamuna water level was showing a rising trend again.

Photograph: @AtishiAAP/Twitter

Due to heavy rains in some areas of Haryana on Sunday, the water level of Yamuna rose slightly, she said.

"The Central Water Commission estimates that it can reach 206.1 metres overnight. But there is no danger for the people of Delhi from this.

"But all the people living in relief camps are requested not to go back to their homes just yet. Go back to your homes only after the water level goes below the danger mark," Atishi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Yamuna water level in Delhi at 12 noon rose to 205.80 metres from 205.58 metres at 9 am. The water level was 205.52 metres on Sunday night.

 

The water level of Yamuna, which breached the previous record of 207.49 metres last week and crossed 208 metres on July 12, was still flowing above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the all Delhi government departments have been instructed to constantly monitor the situation in the aftermath of flooding in the national capital,

Interacting with reporters during his visit to a Delhi government hospital, he also said that cases of conjunctivitis and skin allergy are mostly being reported from relief camps set up in the wake of flooding in various parts of Delhi.

Bharadwaj said east Delhi and northeast Delhi have largely been impacted due to the floods.

"After flooding, there is a fear of cases of vector-borne disease like dengue, chikungunya and malaria rising. But that trend is not being seen at the moment. Cases of conjunctivitis and skin allergy are mostly being reported from relief camps," he told reporters.

Asked about the slight rise in water levels of the Yamuna in Delhi, Bharadwaj said, there have been rains in parts of north India in the last two days and now drains are discharging into the river, so its level has gone up a bit.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
