MP poll: Cash, drugs, jewellery worth Rs 340cr seized

MP poll: Cash, drugs, jewellery worth Rs 340cr seized

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 18, 2023 16:41 IST
Cash worth Rs 40.18 crore, narcotic drugs valued at more than Rs 17 crore, liquor, jewellery and other items cumulatively worth over Rs 280 crore were seized in Madhya Pradesh since the model code of conduct for the state assembly polls came into force on October 9, a top official has said.

IMAGE: Workers carrying EVMs and other election materials inside a distribution center for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Polls to 230 assembly seats in the state were held on Friday, while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. A voter turnout of nearly 76 per cent was recorded.

Talking to reporters on Friday, state Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said continuous action was taken by the enforcement agencies across the state since the code of conduct came into force after the poll schedule was declared.

 

Illicit liquor, narcotic drugs, cash, precious metals, gold, silver, jewellery and other materials worth about Rs 339.95 crore have been seized by the joint team of Flying Surveillance Team (FST), Static Surveillance Team (SST) and police, he said.

"From October 9 to November 16, these joint teams seized Rs 40.18 crore cash, 34.68 lakh litres of illegal liquor worth Rs 65.56 crore, narcotic substances worth Rs 17.25 crore, gold, silver and other precious metals worth Rs 92.76 crore and other materials worth Rs 124.18 crore," Rajan said.

In the 2018 polls, in such action during the period when the model code of conduct was in place, cash and other items cumulatively worth Rs 72.93 crore were seized, officials pointed out.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
