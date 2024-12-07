News
Pope Francis likely to visit India after 2025: Union minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 07, 2024 13:40 IST
Union Minister George Kurian on Saturday said the much-awaited visit of Pope Francis to India is likely to happen after 2025, which has been announced as the 'Jubilee Year' by the Catholic Church.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Pope Francis at the G7 Outreach Summit, in Apulia, Italy on June 15, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

He noted that India had already invited the Pope officially and Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly extended him the invitation.

The rest of the matters and procedures were to be decided by the Vatican. The visit would be scheduled as per the convenience of Pope Francis, he told Asianet channel.

 

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs, Kurian was part of the delegation which reached Vatican to take part in the ordination of Archbishop George Jacob Koovakad as Cardinal by Pope Francis at a function to be held on Saturday.

Koovakad (51) from Kerala, has been organising Pope Francis' international tours since 2020 and will be among the 21 clergies elevated to the rank of Cardinal.

Previously, Koovakad, who held the title of Monsignor, was declared the Titular Archbishop of Nisibis in Turkey.

"The Church is celebrating 2025 as the Jubilee Year of Jesus Christ's birth. So, Vatican says that the Pope will be engaged during the (next) year.

"So, as per the information we received, Pope Francis will visit India after the Jubilee Year. We expect that he will be visiting (the country) at the earliest," Kurian added.

The Union minister also said that PM Modi and the Christian community are looking forward to Pope Francis's visit to India.

Early this month, Goa minister Mauvin Godinho had said that Pope Francis, head of the Roman Catholic Church, was likely to visit India sooner than expected.

During the Outreach session of the G7 Summit in Apulia, southern Italy, in June this year, PM Modi invited Pope Francis to visit India.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
