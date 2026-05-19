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Pollution curbs in Delhi-NCR as AQI turns 'poor' in May

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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May 19, 2026 21:21 IST

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As Delhi-NCR's air quality dips into the 'poor' category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated Stage One of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to combat rising air pollution.

Delhi air

IMAGE: Under GRAP-1, restrictions are placed, such as banning the use of coal and firewood as fuel in tandoors in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, and allowing diesel generators only in emergency or essential situations. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi-NCR air quality deteriorates, triggering Stage One of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
  • The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) imposed restrictions to combat 'poor' air quality.
  • Stage One GRAP includes banning coal and firewood in tandoors and regulating diesel generator usage.
  • The Air Quality Index (AQI) forecast indicates continued 'poor' air quality in Delhi-NCR.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday imposed stage one measures in Delhi-NCR under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as air quality slipped into the 'poor' category, officials said.

GRAP Stage One Implementation

"Delhi's AQI has shown an increasing trend and recorded 208 ('poor' category) today. Furthermore, the forecast by IMD/IITM indicates the AQI to remain in the 'poor' category in the coming days," a senior official said.

 

"Accordingly, the CAQM sub-committee on GRAP decided to invoke all actions as per stage I of the extant GRAP with immediate effect in the entire NCR," the official said.

Restrictions Under GRAP-1

Under GRAP-1, restrictions are placed, such as banning the use of coal and firewood as fuel in tandoors in hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, and allowing diesel generators only in emergency or essential situations.

GRAP Stages Explained

GRAP has four stages, each linked to the AQI at the time.

The first stage, GRAP-1, kicks in when the AQI is between 201 and 300; the second stage, GRAP-2, is invoked when the AQI is between 301 and 400; GRAP-3 kicks in between 401 and 500; and GRAP-4 is invoked when the AQI is above 450.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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