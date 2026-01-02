Twin relief for Delhiites as air improves, GRAP-3 curbs lifted

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas on Friday revoked curbs imposed under GRAP 3 following improvement in air quality, officials said.

IMAGE: A drone view from the Sarai Kale Khan area engulfed in a dense layer of smog, in New Delhi, January 2, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

"The AQI of Delhi, which was recorded as 380 on Thursday, has significantly improved and recorded 236 at 4 pm on Friday, exhibiting a trend. Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP decides to revoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-3 of the extant GRAP, with immediate effect, in the entire NCR," an official said.

"All actions under Stages 1 and 2 of extant GRAP to remain in force in NCR," the official added.

Non-essential construction and demolition activities are now allowed to restart across Delhi-NCR. Works such as earthwork, piling, open trenching, welding, painting, plastering, tiling and flooring can also resume, along with the operation of stone crushers, brick kilns and mining activities, subject to compliance with pollution control norms, an official statement said.

The transport of construction materials, including cement, sand and fly ash, has also been permitted again, it said.

Restrictions on vehicles imposed during Stage 3 have been lifted as well. BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers can return to the roads, while the ban on non-essential diesel-run medium goods vehicles has been withdrawn, the statement said.

Inter-state diesel buses that do not meet CNG, electric or BS-VI norms are also no longer barred from entering Delhi, it read.

Physical classes for students up to Class five, which had shifted to hybrid mode during Stage 3, can fully resume, it added.

The Commission, however, clarified that construction and demolition project sites that were issued specific closure orders due to violations or non-compliance with statutory directions, rules or guidelines will, under no circumstances, be allowed to resume operations without an explicit order to this effect from the Commission.

Even as Stage 3 restrictions have been withdrawn, several preventive and control measures under GRAP Stages 1 and 2 will continue to be enforced across the NCR.

These include intensified mechanical and vacuum sweeping of identified roads, daily water sprinkling with dust suppressants, especially at hotspots and high-traffic corridors, and strict inspections to ensure dust control measures at construction and demolition sites, the statement said.

Norms, including regular lifting and proper disposal of municipal solid waste, construction and demolition waste and hazardous waste, while strictly prohibiting open burning of biomass and garbage, will continue, it said.

Measures such as increased use of anti-smog guns at construction sites, strict enforcement of vehicle pollution under control norms, impounding of visibly polluting vehicles, diversion of non-destined truck traffic through the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, and action against over-aged vehicles will also continue, it added.

Industries, brick kilns, hot mix plants and thermal power plants will remain under strict watch for compliance with emission norms, with closure ordered in case of violations, the statement said.

The ban on firecrackers, restrictions on the use of coal and firewood in hotels, restaurants and open eateries, and limits on the use of diesel generator sets will also remain in place, it read.

GRAP is implemented in the Delhi-NCR region and categorises air quality into four stages: 'Poor' (AQI 201300), 'Very Poor' (AQI 301400), 'Severe' (AQI 401450) and 'Severe Plus' (AQI above 450).

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, along with vehicular emissions, stubble burning, firecrackers and other local pollution sources, often push air quality to hazardous levels during the winter season.