Poor AQI? Tips To Protect Your Lungs

Dr Sneha Tirpude, pulmonologist at Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic, suggests simple measures to protect your lungs when the air quality is poor.

Air pollution has become an unavoidable challenge in many parts of the world, significantly affecting our respiratory health and overall well-being.

In cities like Delhi and Mumbai, air pollution has increased to unhealthy levels, affecting the young and old alike.

While we cannot always control the air quality outdoors, there are effective steps we can take to protect ourselves and maintain good health.

Here are five practical tips to help you cope with bad air quality:

1. Control indoor humidity with a dehumidifier and air purifier

If you are prone to allergies, maintaining indoor humidity levels between 50 to 60 per cent can make a significant difference.

Use a dehumidifier along with an air purifier to reduce the growth of indoor allergens such as dust mites, mould and insects.

These devices help keep the air inside your home clean and breathable, creating a safe haven amidst rising pollution levels.

2. Protect your airways from cold, dry air

Cold, dry air can irritate your respiratory tract, making breathing uncomfortable.

Protect your airways by breathing through your nose rather than your mouth as the nasal passages help moisten and warm the air before it enters your lungs.

When heading outdoors, especially during winter walks, use a scarf or mask to shield your nose and throat from direct exposure to cold air.

3. Don't skip your medicines. Boost immunity

If you have pre-existing conditions or allergies, it is crucial not to miss prescribed medications.

You can strengthen your immune system by consuming a diet rich in seasonal fruits and vegetables.

Homemade meals with nutrient-packed ingredients can provide the vitamins and minerals your body needs to fend off illnesses, even in challenging environmental conditions.

4. Minimise indoor air pollutants

Indoor air quality matters as much as outdoor air.

Reduce unnecessary gas emissions in your home by avoiding excessive burning of incense sticks, camphor or dhoop.

Always use exhaust fans or chimneys while cooking to vent out fumes.

Steer clear of dust, fumes and cold foods if you are already experiencing respiratory symptoms.

Being mindful of these triggers can help mitigate discomfort and prevent complications.

5. Ensure proper ventilation in your car

When you are travelling, especially in areas with less traffic and pollution, open your car windows partially for brief intervals.

This promotes good cross-ventilation and allows fresh air to circulate inside the vehicle. However, avoid doing this in high-pollution zones or during peak traffic hours to prevent exposure to harmful pollutants.

By adopting these simple yet effective practices, you can reduce the impact of poor air quality on your health.

While improving air quality at a larger scale requires collective effort and policy changes, taking personal steps can make a noticeable difference to your well-being.

Stay informed, stay prepared and take proactive measures to protect yourself and your loved ones.

