News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Polls won't solve Kashmir issue, need dialogue: Hurriyat chairman

Polls won't solve Kashmir issue, need dialogue: Hurriyat chairman

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 04, 2024 21:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday said that holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir would not solve the Kashmir issue and advocated for peaceful means of outreach and dialogue to address the matter.

IMAGE: Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq delivers a sermon at Jamia Masjid after his release from month-long detention, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, October 4, 2024. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

The religious and separatist leader, who was allowed to offer Friday congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar after over a month, claimed that he was put under house arrest and his movements were curtailed.

 

Delivering the sermon, he said election and "resolution of the Kashmir issue" were two different things.

"Civic elections in a Union Territory that Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded to in 2019 is limiting in giving any real power to its residents. In Jammu and Kashmir, it was rendered almost meaningless after further amendments were made to the Reorganisation Act, giving further sweeping executive powers to the lieutenant governor.

"Yet the kind of disempowerment and dispossession that we have witnessed since August 2019, the people of Jammu and Kashmir have some hope that it may give them some relief and say in their daily matters," the Mirwaiz said.

The Hurriyat Conference chairman said, "We believe that civic elections for governance are no means to resolve this matter (Kashmir issue) and do not represent people's aspirations and sentiments with regard to the conflict."

He said it was "unfortunate" that at this crucial juncture, the regional political organisations and individuals could not jointly fight the great challenges before the people of the region.

"I hope that after the election results, these political parties and individuals will rise to the occasion and collectively prioritise peoples' interest and safeguard their rights, rather than personal and party interests," he added.

The separatist leader stressed that seeking peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue "is not our weakness, but our strength".

Commenting on the Israel-Palestine conflict, the Mirwaiz said the conflict is consuming the region and putting the entire world at great risk.

"The military domination of Israel and its refusal to resolve the conflict in a just and peaceful manner by accepting the natural rights of Palestinians over their land, and instead choosing force and military might, has made the whole region vulnerable leading to deaths of thousands of civilians including children which is deeply distressing," he said.

While the US is arming Israel with bombs and missiles and promoting its own arms industry, it is calling for a ceasefire, the Hurriyat leader said.

"These military powers just want an arms market, so conflicts are a great opportunity for them. We don't want such a situation in this region. That is why we repeatedly advocate peaceful means of outreach and dialogue.

"We already have the previous framework of dialogue from Vajpayee ji's and Manmohan Singh ji's time to begin with and work around," the Hurriyat chairman added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
PDP chief Mehbooba won't contest J-K polls because...
PDP chief Mehbooba won't contest J-K polls because...
J&K Polls Bristles With Strange Possibilities
J&K Polls Bristles With Strange Possibilities
Why is New Delhi afraid of the Hurriyat?
Why is New Delhi afraid of the Hurriyat?
India way behind China, need to catch up: IAF chief
India way behind China, need to catch up: IAF chief
China Open: Muchova, Zheng advance to semis
China Open: Muchova, Zheng advance to semis
28 Maoists killed in Bastar; AK-47, SLR recovered
28 Maoists killed in Bastar; AK-47, SLR recovered
India's Olympic dream: Mandaviya eyes Top 5 spot!
India's Olympic dream: Mandaviya eyes Top 5 spot!
Battle for two states 2024

Battle for two states

More like this

Several ex-members of banned Jamaat in fray in J-K

Several ex-members of banned Jamaat in fray in J-K

Nearly 70% voter turnout in final phase of J-K polls

Nearly 70% voter turnout in final phase of J-K polls

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances