Several ex-members of banned Jamaat join fray in J-K

Several former members of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday filed nomination papers to contest the assembly polls in the Union Territory as independent candidates.

Sugra Barkati, daughter of jailed separatist worker Sarjan Barkati, also filed nomination papers on behalf of her father.

While Jamaat cannot take part in the elections due to the ban imposed on it by the Union home ministry, it had shown interest in participating in the polls during the Lok Sabha elections if the ban were removed.

Jamaat has not taken part in any elections after 1987 and had been a part of the separatist amalgam Hurriyat Conference, which advocated for poll boycotts, from 1993 to 2003.

Talat Majeed, former ameer (chief) of Jamaat, filed his nomination papers from Pulwama constituency as an independent candidate.

Majeed said that after pondering over the changing geo-political scenario since 2008, he felt the need to shun some of the past "rigidities".

"In view of the prevalent geo-political scenario, I felt that time had come for us to take part in the political process. I have been expressing my views since 2014 very openly and I am taking that agenda forward even today," he said.

Majeed said organisations like Jamaat and Hurriyat Conference have a role to play in the current political scenario.

"We cannot ignore the situation globally when we talk about the situation in Kashmir. As Kashmiris, we should live in the present and look towards a (better) future," he added.

Sayar Ahmad Reshi, another former Jamaat leader, is also contesting the elections from the Kulgam Assembly seat.

Reshi appealed to the people to vote according to their conscience.

"It is up to Allah to bless or disgrace a person... but I will appeal to people to vote as per their conscience," he said, adding "we will launch a historic movement for reforms".

Reshi, while admitting that the youth have been weaned away from violence by introducing them to sports, said the youngsters need jobs.

"There is no doubt that the youth have been given bats but it will not fill their stomach. There is unemployment and killings are going on. Elderly people have to run from pillar to post just for a meagre old age pension of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000. We will work for social justice," he added.

Sarjan Barkati, who shot to prominence during the turmoil which erupted following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in 2016, will be contesting from the Shopian district.

His daughter -- Sugra Barkati -- filed the nomination papers on behalf of her father, who is in jail on terror charges.

Assembly polls are being held in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The polls --? the first in 10 years --? will be held in three phases with the first phase of polling on September 18, followed by September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will be done on October 4.