News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » LS poll: EC seized over Rs 4,650 cr since March 1

LS poll: EC seized over Rs 4,650 cr since March 1

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 15, 2024 14:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Election Commission on Monday said authorities under its supervision are making seizures worth Rs 100 crore every day since March 1 in run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The commission said enforcement authorities have seized Rs 4,650 crore even before polling begins for the Lok Sabha elections and it is the "higher than total seizures" made in the 2019 polls

 

"With general elections 2024 underway, ECI is on track for the highest-ever seizures of inducements recorded in the 75-year history of Lok Sabha elections in the country," it said in a statement.

Enforcement agencies have made a record seizure of over Rs 4,650 crore to check money power even before the first phase of polling for the 18th Lok Sabha elections commences on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Congress ke paas paisa kahan hai?'
'Congress ke paas paisa kahan hai?'
At election time, cash is king
At election time, cash is king
BJP got Rs 1300 cr via electoral bonds, Cong got...
BJP got Rs 1300 cr via electoral bonds, Cong got...
Why This Minister Will Breathe Easy
Why This Minister Will Breathe Easy
Ripley Review
Ripley Review
TCS headcount declines for first time in 19 years
TCS headcount declines for first time in 19 years
e-Shram may open door to govt benefits for workers
e-Shram may open door to govt benefits for workers
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Unexplained Cash: EC's Headache

Unexplained Cash: EC's Headache

EC Crackdown Hits Pay Dirt In Poll States

EC Crackdown Hits Pay Dirt In Poll States

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances