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Pakistani Polio Vaccination Team Attacked; Constable Injured

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 15, 2026 16:40 IST

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A polio vaccination team in Pakistan came under attack, injuring a constable and underscoring the persistent dangers facing polio eradication efforts in the region.

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points

  • A polio vaccination team in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, was attacked, injuring a police constable.
  • The attack occurred in the Hangu district during a province-wide anti-polio campaign.
  • This incident follows a previous attack where a police constable was killed protecting a polio team.
  • Pakistan remains one of the last two countries where polio is endemic, facing challenges in eradication.
  • Around 50,000 police personnel have been deployed to protect vaccination teams during the four-day campaign.

A constable was injured on Wednesday when a polio vaccination team came under attack in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The constable, identified as Muhammad Anas, sustained a bullet wound to his leg when an armed assailant opened fire on his team on Samana Road in Hangu district.

 

The constable was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspect involved in the attack was arrested shortly after the incident, police added.

Increased Security Measures for Polio Vaccination Campaigns

The incident comes two days after a police constable was killed and four other personnel injured when unidentified militants opened fire on a security contingent deployed to protect a similar polio vaccination team in the province on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Chapri Waziran area, under the jurisdiction of Thall police station in Hangu district, on the first day of a province-wide anti-polio campaign.

Around 50,000 police personnel have been deployed to provide security to over 35,000 vaccination teams as part of a four-day anti-polio campaign across the province.

The campaign, to be held from April 13 to April 16, aims to vaccinate about 6.5 million children against poliovirus across all districts of the province, including Peshawar.

Polio Eradication Challenges in Pakistan

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, besides Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Despite global efforts to eradicate the virus, challenges such as safety issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation remain in eliminating the virus.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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