Police, Suspected Criminals Exchange Fire In Jammu

A gunfight between police and suspected criminals in Jammu has triggered an investigation into the identities of the suspects and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Key Points A gunfight occurred between Jammu police and suspected criminals during an operation in the Green belt park area.

Suspects allegedly rammed their vehicle into a Special Operation Group (SOG) vehicle and opened fire on the police.

Police retaliated in self-defence, and the area was cordoned off with additional reinforcements.

An investigation is underway to identify the suspects and determine the circumstances of the firing.

An exchange of fire broke out between police and suspected criminals during an operation in Jammu on Tuesday evening, triggering fear and panic, after the suspects allegedly tried to escape by opening fire, officials said.

Police Operation Targets Suspected Criminals

"At about 6 pm, a team of Police Station Gandhi Nagar, along with a Special Operation Group party, proceeded to the mini market area near Green belt park in Gandhi Nagar, for operational action against suspected criminals", a police officer said.

Further details regarding the incidents are awaited, he said.

Suspects Attempted Escape, Fired At Police

During the operation, the suspects allegedly attempted to flee and "deliberately" rammed their vehicle into an SOG vehicle. "The suspects then opened fire on the police party, prompting the SOG personnel to retaliate in self-defence to protect themselves and prevent any further threat to life," he said.

The area was cordoned off immediately, and additional police reinforcements were rushed to the spot to secure the area, he said.

Investigation Underway

The police have taken cognisance of the offences committed and initiated further legal proceedings.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the suspects and the circumstances leading to the firing, the official added.