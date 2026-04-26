HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Criminal Killed In Jammu After Police Encounter

Criminal Killed In Jammu After Police Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 26, 2026 23:09 IST

x

A 30-year-old criminal was killed in a police shootout near Jammu after attempting to breach a police cordon, prompting an ongoing search for the other criminal involved.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • A 30-year-old criminal was killed in a police shootout near Jammu.
  • The incident occurred after the criminals attempted to breach a police cordon.
  • Police retaliated in self-defence after the criminals opened fire.
  • One criminal was found injured in a canal and declared dead at the hospital.
  • Search operations are ongoing for the other criminal involved in the Jammu shootout.

A 30-year-old criminal was killed after a shootout on the outskirts of Jammu late Sunday evening, a police official said.

The incident took place in Miran Sahib area when a police party laid a trap following information about possible movement of two notorious criminals wanted in over a dozen cases -- ranging from attempt to murder to arms smuggling, the official said.

 

Details of the Jammu Police Encounter

When challenged, they attempted to breach the police cordon by opening fire, the official said, adding that the police team retaliated in a calibrated response in self-defence and to prevent harm to the public.

He said both the accused left the motorcycle following an accident and tried to escape taking the advantage of darkness.

Search for the Remaining Criminal Continues

However, they were chased by the police party and one of the accused was later found in an injured condition in a canal, the official said.

The injured accused was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said, adding his identity is awaited.

The official said the search for the other criminal was continuing when the last reports were received.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Jammu: Jailed terrorist fires at cop with snatched rifle; shot dead
Jammu: Jailed terrorist fires at cop with snatched rifle; shot dead
Terrorist killed, soldier injured in Pulwama encounter
Terrorist killed, soldier injured in Pulwama encounter
3 terrorists, 1 jawan killed in encounter in Ramban
3 terrorists, 1 jawan killed in encounter in Ramban
Pak intruder shot dead, another arrested in J-K
Pak intruder shot dead, another arrested in J-K
Swift Action: Jammu Police Crack Murder Case, Arrest Two Suspects
Swift Action: Jammu Police Crack Murder Case, Arrest Two Suspects

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

webstory image 2

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 3

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

VIDEOS

Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Style with This Bold Look 1:10

Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Style with This Bold Look

Video: Trump Ducks For Cover, Then Evacuated As Shots Heard At Press Dinner3:56

Video: Trump Ducks For Cover, Then Evacuated As Shots...

Bhumi Pednekar Spotted in a Stylish Look in Bandra1:26

Bhumi Pednekar Spotted in a Stylish Look in Bandra

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO