Criminal Killed In Jammu After Police Encounter

A 30-year-old criminal was killed in a police shootout near Jammu after attempting to breach a police cordon, prompting an ongoing search for the other criminal involved.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points A 30-year-old criminal was killed in a police shootout near Jammu.

The incident occurred after the criminals attempted to breach a police cordon.

Police retaliated in self-defence after the criminals opened fire.

One criminal was found injured in a canal and declared dead at the hospital.

Search operations are ongoing for the other criminal involved in the Jammu shootout.

A 30-year-old criminal was killed after a shootout on the outskirts of Jammu late Sunday evening, a police official said.

The incident took place in Miran Sahib area when a police party laid a trap following information about possible movement of two notorious criminals wanted in over a dozen cases -- ranging from attempt to murder to arms smuggling, the official said.

Details of the Jammu Police Encounter

When challenged, they attempted to breach the police cordon by opening fire, the official said, adding that the police team retaliated in a calibrated response in self-defence and to prevent harm to the public.

He said both the accused left the motorcycle following an accident and tried to escape taking the advantage of darkness.

Search for the Remaining Criminal Continues

However, they were chased by the police party and one of the accused was later found in an injured condition in a canal, the official said.

The injured accused was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said, adding his identity is awaited.

The official said the search for the other criminal was continuing when the last reports were received.