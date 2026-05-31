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Suspect Shot After Bike Attacks In Tirunelveli, Tenkasi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 31, 2026 11:23 IST

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A suspect in the Tirunelveli and Tenkasi bike attacks was shot and apprehended by police after allegedly attacking them with a weapon, marking a significant development in the case.

Key Points

  • Police shot and secured a suspect in connection with bike-borne attacks in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts.
  • A masked gang on two-wheelers attacked members of the SC community with sickles, injuring seven people.
  • The suspect, Ayyappan, allegedly attacked the police during an attempt to arrest him.
  • Ayyappan was shot in self-defence by the police and admitted to the Government Hospital for treatment.

Police shot and secured a suspect in a series of bike-borne attacks reported in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts, officials said on Sunday.

A nine-member masked gang that travelled on two-wheelers attacked people belonging to the SC community indiscriminately with sickles on May 28 and May 29 in Tenkasi and Tirunelveli districts. Members of the gang fled the spots immediately after the assaults. A total of seven people were injured and admitted to the government hospital.

 

Arrest Attempt and Police Action

Police said that they came to know that one of the suspects, Ayyappan from Nettur in Tenkasi District, was hiding in the North Ariyanayagipuram, Arasangulam area, and a special police team constituted for this case proceeded to secure him.

"During the attempt to secure him, he attempted to attack the police team with a weapon. The police opened fire in self-defence, in which the accused sustained a gunshot injury," the police said in a statement.

Medical Treatment and Investigation

He was immediately rescued and admitted to the Government Hospital, Cheranmahadevi, for medical treatment, they added.

V Prassanna Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, visited the hospital and reviewed the condition of the injured accused, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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