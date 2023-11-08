News
Rediff.com  » News » Police Raj In Nitish's Bihar

Police Raj In Nitish's Bihar

By REDIFF NEWS
November 08, 2023 09:42 IST
These are scenes after Anganwadi workers protested outside the Bihar assembly in Patna on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

The Anganwadi sevikas and sahayikas (helpers) want the state government to increase their monthly honorarium, give them government employee status, increase the retirement age of the workers among other demands.

 

IMAGE: Women police personnel detain an Anganwadi worker during the protest. All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Security personnel attempt to stop Anganwadi workers from protesting.

 

IMAGE: Women police personnel detain an Anganwadi worker.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel use a water cannon to disperse the Anganwadi workers.

 

IMAGE: An Anganwadi worker is injured in the melee.

 

IMAGE: Anganwadi workers argue with police personnel.

 

IMAGE: Police personnel attempt to stop Anganwadi workers from encircling the Bihar assembly.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
