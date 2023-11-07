News
Nitish wants to raise SC/ST, OBC reservation to 87%

Nitish wants to raise SC/ST, OBC reservation to 87%

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: November 07, 2023 17:47 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday told the state assembly that he was in favour of raising the quotas for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes in the state.

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kumar made a statement to this effect while taking part in a debate that followed tabling of a detailed report on the caste survey commissioned by his government.

 

The chief minister was of the view that reservations for the OBCs needed to be raised from 50 to 65 per cent while for the SCs and STs, which together account for a 17 per cent quota, the limit should be raised to 22 per cent.

"We will do the needful after due consultations. It is our intent to effect these changes in the current session," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
