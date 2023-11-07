News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Caste survey: Over a 3rd of Bihar families living in poverty

Caste survey: Over a 3rd of Bihar families living in poverty

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 07, 2023 15:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

More than a third of families inhabiting Bihar were living in poverty, making do with a monthly income of Rs 6,000 or less, according to a detailed report of the caste survey tabled in the state assembly on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Volunteers serve food to people during the lockdown in July 2020. Photograph: ANI Photo

The report also acknowledged considerable poverty among the upper castes, though the percentage was, predictably, much higher among backward classes, Dalits and tribals.

As per the report, tabled by parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the state was home to about 2.97 crore families, out of which more than 94 lakhs (34.13 per cent) were poor.

 

Another important finding was that more than 50 lakh Biharis were living outside the state in search of livelihood or better education opportunities.

Those earning a living in other states numbered around 46 lakhs while another 2.17 lakhs have found greener pastures abroad.

Those pursuing studies in other states numbered about 5.52 lakhs while about 27,000 were doing the same abroad.

Notably, preliminary findings of the caste survey were released on October 2.

The Nitish Kumar government ordered the exercise following the Centre's reluctance to hold a caste census.

The preliminary findings had established that OBCs and Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) constituted more than 60 per cent of the state's total population, while the upper castes accounted for about 10 per cent.

The details tabled in the assembly showed that the rate of poverty among the upper castes, at more than 25 per cent, was quite pronounced.

The most well-off Hindu upper caste were the numerically miniscule Kayasthas. Only 13.83 per cent of families from the largely urbanised community were poor.

The poverty ratio was surprisingly high for the Bhumihars (27.58), believed to be the biggest land-owning caste of Bihar, who also dominated the state's politics until the Mandal wave of the 1990s threw up a new power structure.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Caste census will be messy and make things worse'
'Caste census will be messy and make things worse'
'Modi wants to hide the truth about caste census data'
'Modi wants to hide the truth about caste census data'
'Modi govt will favour caste census if...'
'Modi govt will favour caste census if...'
'How is it causing pollution 300 km away in Delhi?'
'How is it causing pollution 300 km away in Delhi?'
WC PIX: Zadran's half-century boosts Afghanistan
WC PIX: Zadran's half-century boosts Afghanistan
Eng must ensure Stokes's readiness for India Tests
Eng must ensure Stokes's readiness for India Tests
Lift mobile net ban in peaceful areas: Manipur HC
Lift mobile net ban in peaceful areas: Manipur HC
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Can't Defeat Modi Using Caste Census!

Can't Defeat Modi Using Caste Census!

Bihar Caste Survey: Nitish-Lalu Master Stroke?

Bihar Caste Survey: Nitish-Lalu Master Stroke?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances