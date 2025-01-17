HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Police have got clues, will arrest Saif attacker soon: CM Fadnavis

Police have got clues, will arrest Saif attacker soon: CM Fadnavis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 17, 2025 22:53 IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the police have got several clues in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, and will arrest the culprit soon.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses the 'National Startup Day 2025' programme, at Jio World Centre in Mumbai, January 16, 2025.Photograph: ANI Photo

Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, was talking to the media in Mumbai.

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was grievously injured after an intruder stabbed him multiple times at his home in Mumbai's Bandra area early Thursday morning.

 

"Police investigation is going on....they have got many clues and I feel the police will very soon zero in (on the culprit)," the chief minister said, replying to a question.

