HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Police form 20 teams to apprehend Saif attacker

Police form 20 teams to apprehend Saif attacker

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 17, 2025 01:09 IST

x

The police formed as many as 20 teams to track down and nab the intruder who stabbed Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan in his apartment in upscale Bandra in Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday and are tapping their network of informers to locate him, officials said.

IMAGE: Forensic team and police personnel at the site after an intruder attacked Actor Saif Ali Khan, at Satguru Sharan building, in Mumbai, January 16, 2025.Photograph: ANI Photo

Police are examining the CCTV footage of the building showing the intruder, who was armed with a wooden stick and a long Hexa blade, fleeing after the attack which took during a "burglary attempt" in the apartment housed in `Satguru Sharan' building, they said.

The footage, captured at 2.33 am, clearly showed the young suspect's face. He is seen wearing a brown collared T-shirt and red scarf or gamcha while descending the stairs on the sixth floor of the building.

The 54-year-old actor lives on the 12th floor.

 

Besides Khan, a 56-year-old staff nurse at the house, Eliyama Philip, who is the complainant, and a domestic help suffered blade injuries in the incident, said an official.

Based on details gathered from the footage and other clues, police have launched a search for the attacker. Investigators believe the intruder may have changed his clothes before fleeing the spot, he said.

The police recorded statements of nurse Philip, house helps, the guard of the building and questioning some persons, the official informed.

"The police have formed 20 teams and launched a search for the accused," he said, adding they are trying to find out if he has previous criminal record.

Probe teams are also taking the help of informers and relying on technical support to nab the attacker, another official said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Saif Ali Khan stabbed six times, is 'out of danger', say docs
Saif Ali Khan stabbed six times, is 'out of danger', say docs
Saif attack serious but Mumbai is not unsafe: Fadnavis
Saif attack serious but Mumbai is not unsafe: Fadnavis
If celebs are not safe then who is?: Oppn slams Maha govt on Saif attack
If celebs are not safe then who is?: Oppn slams Maha govt on Saif attack
Saif Attack: 7 Qs For Mumbai Police
Saif Attack: 7 Qs For Mumbai Police
Saif attacker entered Jeh's room, wanted Rs 1cr: Nurse
Saif attacker entered Jeh's room, wanted Rs 1cr: Nurse

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Japanese Beauty Secrets

webstory image 2

5 Cleanest Countries In The World

webstory image 3

6 Nourishing Snacks To Pair With Chai

VIDEOS

J-K's Doda turns into winter wonderland after snowfall0:53

J-K's Doda turns into winter wonderland after snowfall

Saif in ICU: Sara and Ibrahim spotted leaving Lilavati Hospital0:45

Saif in ICU: Sara and Ibrahim spotted leaving Lilavati...

Step inside school in Vadnagar that shaped PM Modi's childhood4:55

Step inside school in Vadnagar that shaped PM Modi's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD