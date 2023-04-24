News
Rediff.com  » News » Police finds blood stains in Atiq Ahmed's abandoned office

Police finds blood stains in Atiq Ahmed's abandoned office

Source: PTI
April 24, 2023 16:51 IST
The police on Monday found what appeared to be blood smeared on the walls of the abandoned office in Prayagraj of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who was shot dead recently while being taken for a medical checkup.

IMAGE: Atiq Ahmed's office in Prayagraj that was demolished earlier. Photograph: ANI on Twitter

The police also found a "blood-stained" cloth and knife in the Chakia locality of this Uttar Pradesh district, a senior officer said.

The police reached Ahmed's office after receiving information that blood marks were seen there, Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Bhukar told reporters.

 

The forensic team has collected the samples which will be analysed and only after that it will be known whether it is human blood or that of an animal, he said, adding that the report is likely to come by evening.

Ahmed, a former Samajwadi Party MP, and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on April 15 by three assailants when they were being taken by the police for a medical examination. They were brought here in connection with the 2005 Umesh Pal murder case. 

On March 21, the police said they recovered more than Rs 74 lakh cash and illegal weapons from a partially demolished office of Ahmed in the Chakia area on the information provided by two of his five accomplices arrested on the same day, officials said.

They said the front part of his office had been already demolished by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) long ago using a bulldozer.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
