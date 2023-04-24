News
Rediff.com  » News » UP forms panel to probe encounter of Atiq's son Asad

UP forms panel to probe encounter of Atiq's son Asad

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 24, 2023 11:27 IST
Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a two-member judicial commission to probe the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad's son Asad in an encounter in the state.

IMAGE: Police personnel inspect a two-wheeler at the site of the encounter in which jailed mafia Atiq Ahmad's son Asad was killed by the UP STF, in Jhansi on April 13, 2023. Photograph: PTI Photo

The state government on Sunday announced the formation of a two-member judicial enquiry committee to probe the encounter in Jhansi.

Asad, along with his aide Ghulam in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on April 13 in Jhansi.

 

The committee will be headed by Retired high court judge Rajeev Lochan Mehrotra and retired DG Vijay Kumar Gupta.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh police authorities announced the formation of two special investigating teams (SITs) to probe the sensational killing of Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf Ahmad.

Besides, the state government also announced to formation a three-member judicial enquiry committee to be headed by Allahabad high court judge (retired) Arvind Kumar Tripathi, to probe the murder of Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad.

Two other members of the committed include retired judge Brijesh Kumar Soni and former DGP Subesh Kumar Singh.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by men posing as mediapersons on April 15 night while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.

Both the gangsters collapsed on the spot after they were shot at nearly point-blank range.

Atiq Ahmad was accused in the 2005 Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the murder case of Umesh Pal which happened in February this year.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
