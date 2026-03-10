HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Massive Cyber Fraud Network Busted: 2,900 Mule Accounts Used

Massive Cyber Fraud Network Busted: 2,900 Mule Accounts Used

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read
March 10, 2026 20:40 IST

A massive cyber fraud network exploiting mule bank accounts to funnel illegal transactions has been exposed in Belagavi, Karnataka, prompting police warnings about easy commission scams targeting vulnerable individuals.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • A large cyber fraud network using 2,900 mule bank accounts has been uncovered in Belagavi, Karnataka.
  • Cybercriminals are targeting unemployed youth and women with promises of easy commissions to obtain bank account details.
  • Fraudsters use mule accounts to transfer large sums of money obtained through cyber fraud, making it difficult to trace the original source.
  • Police urge citizens to be vigilant and avoid sharing bank account details or allowing others to use their accounts for financial transactions to prevent becoming legally liable.
  • Authorities have blocked the identified mule accounts and are intensifying their investigation to track down the masterminds behind the cyber fraud network.

Police said on Tuesday that a massive cyber fraud network that allegedly used 2,900 mule bank accounts to funnel fraudulent transactions has been uncovered.

According to police officials, cyber fraudsters are increasingly targeting unemployed youth and women by luring them with promises of easy commissions. In many cases, unsuspecting individuals are persuaded to share their bank account details or open multiple accounts, which are then used by fraudsters to transfer illegally obtained funds.

 

Belagavi Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase said that four separate cases have been registered at the Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station in connection with the racket. Investigations revealed that the accused operate from undisclosed locations while using the bank accounts of innocent individuals to circulate fraud money.

"Fraudsters convince people that they will receive a commission based on the amount of money transferred through their accounts. However, once the accounts are handed over, they are used as mule accounts to transfer large sums involved in cyber fraud," Borase told reporters here.

In one such case, a youth from Belagavi allegedly opened nine bank accounts and handed them over to cybercriminals in exchange for commissions. Police said that around Rs 80 lakh was routed through these accounts before being transferred to other accounts.

In another instance, investigators found that a man working in Dubai had opened a bank account in the name of a self-help group through his mother, which was allegedly used to facilitate fraudulent transactions.

However, no arrests have been made in these cases so far, police said, adding that efforts are being made to nab them.

Modus Operandi of the Cyber Fraud Network

Police also noted that several victims were lured through fake work-from-home opportunities and commission-based online jobs. Cybercriminals use these tactics to convince individuals to provide bank accounts that can be used to move illegally obtained funds.

Authorities have so far blocked the identified mule accounts and intensified their investigation to track the masterminds behind the network.

Police Issue Warning to the Public

The Police Commissioner urged citizens to remain vigilant and refrain from sharing their bank account details with unknown persons or allowing others to use their accounts for financial transactions.

"People must understand that allowing their accounts to be used in such activities can make them legally liable and may lead to criminal action," Borase added.

The police have appealed to the public to immediately report suspicious offers promising easy commissions or online work opportunities to the cybercrime helpline.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
