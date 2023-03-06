News
PoK will be part of India in next 2-3 years: BJP leader

PoK will be part of India in next 2-3 years: BJP leader

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 06, 2023 14:28 IST
Haryana Cabinet Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kamal Gupta on Sunday said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) can become a part of India anytime in the next 2-3 years.

IMAGE: Haryana minister Kamal Gupta. Photograph: ANI

The Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta in Rohtak was speaking at an event organised by traders in Rohtak. Addressing the event, he said, "We were not strong before 2014, but now we have become strong. Pakistan has occupied our territory in PoK. Voices are also being raised from there to join India."

"At any moment in the next two-three years, PoK will become a part of India and this will be done under PM Modi only," he added.

 

He attacked the Opposition for demanding proof of ait strike by giving the reference of 'Jaichand'.

"Prithviraj Chauhan was defeated because of some Jaichands of our country. Similarly, people like Jaichand are even present today, who demand proof of air strike done by our soldiers," he said.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Kamal Gupta said that only BJP can make India 'Vishwa Guru'.

"Those talking about uniting India, are the very same people who broke the country. If anyone can make India a Vishwa Guru, it is the BJP," he added.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
