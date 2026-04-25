HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Case Filed Over Alleged PMAY Misappropriation In Maharashtra

Case Filed Over Alleged PMAY Misappropriation In Maharashtra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 25, 2026 21:02 IST

An investigation is underway in Maharashtra after a case was filed regarding the alleged misappropriation of Rs 4.24 crore in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) funds, raising concerns about the scheme's implementation.

Key Points

  • Case filed against officials for alleged misappropriation of Rs 4.24 crore under PMAY.
  • Funds meant for house construction were allegedly transferred to unintended beneficiaries.
  • The alleged misappropriation occurred between May 2021 and January 2022.
  • An inquiry committee report led to the registration of the FIR.

A case has been registered against the then chief officer of Kaij Nagar Panchayat in the district and five others for alleged misappropriation of Rs 4.24 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), police said on Saturday.

Details of the Alleged Misappropriation

Between May 20, 2021, and January 31, 2022, funds sanctioned under the scheme for house construction were transferred to the accounts of persons who were not the intended beneficiaries, a police official said.

 

Investigation and Legal Action

A First Information Report was registered under the Indian Penal Code on Friday for criminal breach of trust, cheating and other relevant offences after an inquiry committee set up by the Beed collector submitted a detailed report.

No arrest has been made in the case and further probe is on, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Maharashtra House Burglary: Thieves Steal Rs 11.5 Lakh
Maharashtra House Burglary: Thieves Steal Rs 11.5 Lakh
Maharashtra Man Nabbed for Posing as Official and Defrauding Women
Maharashtra Man Nabbed for Posing as Official and Defrauding Women
Ram Navami violence: House built under PMAY demolished in MP
Ram Navami violence: House built under PMAY demolished in MP
Beed: 4 booked for raising Rs 4 crore to 'support' Palestine
Beed: 4 booked for raising Rs 4 crore to 'support' Palestine
Fraudsters Exploit MHADA Scheme, Cheat Thane Residents
Fraudsters Exploit MHADA Scheme, Cheat Thane Residents

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

webstory image 2

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 3

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

VIDEOS

Rihanna Wins Hearts in Mumbai with Stunning Appearance1:34

Rihanna Wins Hearts in Mumbai with Stunning Appearance

Watch: Sushmita Sen Steal the Show with Her Playful Vibe1:22

Watch: Sushmita Sen Steal the Show with Her Playful Vibe

Heatwave Boosts Watermelon Sales in Ajmer1:32

Heatwave Boosts Watermelon Sales in Ajmer

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO