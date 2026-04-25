Case Filed Over Alleged PMAY Misappropriation In Maharashtra

An investigation is underway in Maharashtra after a case was filed regarding the alleged misappropriation of Rs 4.24 crore in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) funds, raising concerns about the scheme's implementation.

Key Points Case filed against officials for alleged misappropriation of Rs 4.24 crore under PMAY.

Funds meant for house construction were allegedly transferred to unintended beneficiaries.

The alleged misappropriation occurred between May 2021 and January 2022.

An inquiry committee report led to the registration of the FIR.

A case has been registered against the then chief officer of Kaij Nagar Panchayat in the district and five others for alleged misappropriation of Rs 4.24 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), police said on Saturday.

Details of the Alleged Misappropriation

Between May 20, 2021, and January 31, 2022, funds sanctioned under the scheme for house construction were transferred to the accounts of persons who were not the intended beneficiaries, a police official said.

Investigation and Legal Action

A First Information Report was registered under the Indian Penal Code on Friday for criminal breach of trust, cheating and other relevant offences after an inquiry committee set up by the Beed collector submitted a detailed report.

No arrest has been made in the case and further probe is on, police said.