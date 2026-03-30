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Fraudsters Exploit MHADA Scheme, Cheat Thane Residents

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 30, 2026 09:37 IST

Eleven Thane residents were allegedly defrauded after being promised low-cost housing under the MHADA scheme, with fraudsters misusing their personal information for financial transactions.

Key Points

  • Fraudsters promised low-cost housing under the MHADA scheme to residents of Thane.
  • Victims' personal details were misused to open bank accounts and procure SIM cards.
  • The accused collected money from victims and used their accounts for larger financial transactions.
  • Police have registered a case against three individuals for cheating and forgery.
  • Authorities urge the public to verify claims related to government housing schemes before making payments to avoid housing scheme fraud.

Fraudsters allegedly duped 11 residents of Maharashtra's Thane district by promising low-cost housing under a government scheme and forged their credentials to open bank accounts for larger financial transactions, police said on Monday.

A 54-year-old woman from Ulhasnagar in Thane, who is the complainant in the case, alleged that the accused gained her trust by promising to provide a house under the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) scheme at a concessional rate.

 

The accused lured the complainant and others by offering MHADA flats at a low price and collected money from them over the last two years. They also misused their personal details to procure SIM cards, create email IDs and open bank accounts, an official from Hill Line police station said.

The accused allegedly took Rs 5,000 each from 11 victims, collecting a total of Rs 55,000. They used the victims' credentials to route larger financial transactions through bank accounts opened in their names, he said.

"They allegedly transferred funds to various bank accounts of companies and builders using forged signatures and documents, thereby cheating the victims and breaching their trust," the official said.

Following the woman's complaint on Saturday, the police registered a case against three persons under relevant provisions for cheating and forgery, he said.

The police suspect more individuals may have been cheated and urged people to verify claims related to government housing schemes before making payments.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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