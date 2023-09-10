News
Rediff.com  » News » Modi proposes virtual G20 session to review issues

Modi proposes virtual G20 session to review issues

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 10, 2023 15:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday proposed a virtual session of the G20 around the end of November to take stock of the suggestions and decisions made at the leaders' summit that concluded here on Sunday.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the final session of the two-day G20 summit in New Delhi. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

In his concluding remarks at the final session of the two-day G20 summit in New Delhi, Modi noted that India's presidency of G20 would officially continue till November 30 and over two-and-half months were left for its tenure as the head of the grouping.

"In the last two days, you have put forward your views, given suggestions and a number of proposals have been put forward. It is our responsibility that the suggestions that have come forth are closely looked upon as to how they can be speeded up," Modi said.

 

"It is my proposal that we hold another session of the G20 virtually in November- end. In that session, we can review the issues that have been agreed upon during this summit. Our teams will share the details of it with all of view. I hope all of you will join this (session)," he said.

"With this I declare the G20 summit as closed," Modi said.

He cited a Sanskrit shloka to pray for hope and peace in entire world.

Earlier, at the concluding session, Modi handed over the gavel and offered best wishes to Brazil for the presidency. Brazil officially will take over the mantle of the presidency of the elite grouping on December 1 this year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
