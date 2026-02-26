Modi Pays Tribute to Holocaust Victims at Yad Vashem

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Yad Vashem in Jerusalem underscores the importance of Holocaust remembrance and the commitment to upholding human dignity and peace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited Yad Vashem memorial here and paid tributes to the victims of the Holocaust.

He was accompanied by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu.

At the start of the visit, the two leaders toured the Hall of Names, during which Netanyahu showed Modi the names of his wife Sara's relatives who perished in the Holocaust.

Following the tour, a memorial ceremony was held, in which Prime Minister Modi laid a wreath and placed a stone to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust.

"Laid a wreath at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center. Grateful to PM Netanyahu for accompanying me during this visit," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

Modi said he also visited the Hall of Names, a solemn space that preserves the memory of those who suffered and perished during the Holocaust.

"The Holocaust stands as one of humanity's darkest chapters. It is an eternal reminder of the need to uphold humanity, dignity and peace," Modi said.

This was the second visit of Prime Minister Modi to Yad Vashem.

Established in 1953 by an act of the Knesset (Israeli Parliament), Yad Vashem is entrusted with Holocaust commemoration, documentation, research and education.

"Honouring the memory of victims of the Holocaust and renewing our shared commitment to uphold peace and human dignity. PM @narendramodi visited Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

"The memorial stands as a solemn reminder of the brutality of the past and our collective resolve to stand against injustice and create a better world," Jaiswal said.

Modi arrived in Israel on Wednesday on a two-day visit to the country. It is his second visit to Israel in nine years. The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of strategic partnership during his first visit to that country in July 2017.