'It's a real thing': Netanyahu hails 'Modi hug'

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu travel in the same car to the exhibition of technologies and innovations, in Jerusalem on Wednesday. Photograph: @narendramodi X/ANI Photo

Celebrating the exceptional personal chemistry and diplomatic synergy between the two nations, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed his Indian counterpart at the Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, describing the relationship as a 'wondrous friendship, both personally between the two of us and between our two countries and our peoples'.

The leader shared a heartfelt reflection on the reception earlier in the day at the airport.

"Earlier today, my wife Sara and I greeted you at the airport. And just as you came down the steps, we embraced each other. Prime Minister Modi's personal embrace is something special. It's called the Modi hug. It's well known around the world. And when you hug someone closely, truly, you know it's not an act. It's a real thing. It's called the Modi hug," Netanyahu remarked while addressing the Knesset.

Emphasising that this gesture carries deep symbolic weight for the bilateral bond, he added, "So I want to return the hug here to every single one of the Knesset members, and it's not only an indication of the personal relations, of the personal friendship between us, but it really reflects the warmth of the tie between our two peoples."

Characterising the strategic power of the two democracies, the Premier noted, "India is a gigantic power of almost one and a half billion people. Israel is somewhat smaller, but Israel is gigantic too. I want to say that the alliance between us is an enormous multiplier of our individual powers, an enormous multiplier. It's a multiplier of the spirit and a multiplier of deeds and capabilities."

Netanyahu thanks Modi for support to Israel

Netanyahu also expressed profound gratitude for the Indian government's steadfast support following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks in southern Israel in which over 1,000 Israelis were killed.

Addressing PM Modi, he stated, "You stood next to Israel, you stood by Israel, you stood for Israel, you stood for the truth. Thank you, my friend."

Netanyahu, who described PM Narendra Modi as 'more than a friend, a brother', further noted that the two nations share 'common interests' and have witnessed a significant surge in trade and cooperation in recent years.

Welcoming his 'dear friend' to the parliament, he admitted he 'has never been more moved' by the visit of his Indian counterpart.

Netanyahu described PM Narendra Modi as 'a great friend of Israel, a great champion of the Israeli-Indian alliance, and a great leader on the world stage', adding, "Welcome to Jerusalem, my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and your distinguished delegation. Welcome to Jerusalem."

'Modi, Modi' chants in Israeli Parliament

Joining in the historic reception, Amir Ohana, Speaker of the Knesset, said it was his privilege to welcome the Indian leader.

"Today, it is my great privilege as Speaker of the Knesset to welcome him as the first Prime Minister of India to address the Knesset and to make history once again. Thank you, Prime Minister Modi," he said.

The significance of the moment was palpable upon his arrival at the Parliament, where Modi was welcomed with 'Modi, Modi' chants and received a standing ovation.

Earlier, Netanyahu, along with his wife, Sara, attended the official reception ceremony at the Knesset for Modi, following his arrival in Tel Aviv for a two-day state visit to Israel.