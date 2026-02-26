75 Years Apart: Nehru's Caution Vs Modi's Conviction

India and Israel share a deep historical bond, and Prime Minister Modi's visit to the Knesset marked a bold shift from past diplomatic hesitation to open strategic partnership, asserts Tarun Vijay.

IMAGE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosts Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dinner in Jerusalem, February 25, 2026. Photograph: @IsraeliPM X/ANI Photo

Key Points Modi openly expressed solidarity with Israel and condemned terrorism.

India recogniSed Israel in 1950, but avoided full diplomatic ties until 1992.

Nehru balanced Arab relations, domestic politics, and Cold War realities.

Modi in Knesset: A Defining Moment

'We feel your pain. We share your grief. India stands with Israel, firmly, with full conviction,..... In India, there is great admiration for Israel's resolve, courage, and achievements. Long before we related each other as modern States, we were linked by ties that go back more than two thousand years.' -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Knesset.

'Narendra, my dear friend, I have never been more moved than by your visit. A great leader on the world stage. Narendra Modi, Welcome.' -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Knesset.

Sceptics expressed concern and doubts about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit and its timing, but Modi proved once again that he makes seemingly impossible situations into great opportunities.

Hindu Jewish relations are not diplomatic, they are beyond the realm of the economy, diplomacy and strategies.

From Bene Israel to Strategic Alliance

It began with faith and trust. Two thousand years ago, more than a hundred Jews traveling from Judea to escape persecution in Palestine headed to India for safe shelter.

While the ship neared the shores of India, it was caught in a storm, resulting in a ship wreck off the coast of present day Nagaon, near Alibaug, south of Mumbai.

The seven couples who survived and the generations that came after them were known as the Bene Israel community. This group lost all holy texts but preserved Jewish traditions.

The survivors maintained their identity by practicing circumcision, observing the Sabbath (not working on Saturdays), and keeping kosher laws.

The survivors settled in the present day Konkan, adopted the Marathi language, and adopted the profession of oil pressing, earning them the nickname Shaniwar Telis (Saturday oil pressers) because they did not work on Saturdays.

This relationship between Hindus and Jews runs in our blood, it's beyond any political constitution and strategies.

This relationship is a relation of two soul mates, the love and faith in each other is embedded in our genes.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara on his arrival at the Ben Gurion airport in Israel, February 25, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy @narendramodi/X

Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu spoke in the Knesset not as prime ministers but as brothers.

This understanding must be the departure point of any analysis of the relations between two great nations.

There will certainly be countless analytical articles and editorials on this visit's outcome.

What I am giving here is an interesting debate on Israel in our Parliament exactly 75 years ago.

IMAGE: Modi and Netanyahu travel in the same car to an exhibition of technology and innovation in Jerusalem, February 25, 2026. Photograph: @narendramodi X/ANI Photo

Nehru And Modi: A Diplomatic Contrast

On February 27, 1950 the provisional Parliament debated whether the government should recognise the state of Israel. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who also held the portfolio of foreign minister, replied to MPs' questions.

R C Upadhyaya: a. Will the Prime Minister be pleased to state whether government have taken a decision about the recognition of the state of Israel; b. If not, how long will the government take to decide?

Jawaharlal Nehru: (a) and (b) no decision has been taken yet and no date can be fixed at present as to when such a decision will be taken.

The fact that the state of Israel exists is, of course, recognised by the Government of India. But formal recognition involving an exchange of diplomatic missions has to be considered in connection with a number of factors.

Brajeshwar Prasad: Is the Prime Minister in a position to state the specified causes which have led to this inordinate delay in according to recognition to the state of Israel?

Jawaharlal Nehru: I am in a position to state, but I do not think it will be desirable to take advantage of that position.

H V Kamath: When was the first approach made by the government of Israel to India for recognition?

Jawaharlal Nehru: I cannot give the date without reference to papers.

Mahavir Tyagi: May I know whether Israel is a member of the United Nations Organization?

Jawaharlal Nehru: Yes, sir.

Mahavir Tyagi: I could not follow what the Prime Minister said earlier. Has Israel not been recognised by us yet?

Jawaharlal Nehru: As I have said, if 'recognition' involves a formal recognition with an exchange of diplomatic missions, we have not done that. Of course, the fact of Israel being there as a State is recognised by us.

H V Kamath: What is the volume of our trade with Israel and what is the machinery to look after it?

Jawaharlal Nehru: I have not the faintest notion.

H V Kamath: Are there Indians in Israel?

Jawaharlal Nehru: I do not know.

IMAGE: Speaker of the Knesset Amir Ohana confers the Speaker of the Knesset Medal on Prime Minister Narendra Modi,at the Knesset, February 25, 2026. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

India-Israel Ties Enter a New Phase

The non existing diplomatic relationship with Israel notwithstanding, India was conducting trade with Israel then, sending trade delegations and Nehru knew it but preferred to feign ignorance for fear of the Arabs. That was Nehru, meek and fearful of Arab reactions.

And here is Modi, fearless, candid, courageously condemning Hamas brutalities and forging a bond with Israel against terrorism.

Tarun Vijay is a former MP, researcher of India Israel relations and former editor of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh weekly Panchjanya. He is also founder editor of India's first magazine on India Israel ties, Namaste Shalom.

